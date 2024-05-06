Capital Governor Receives Chinese Ambassador

- Advertisement -

The Capital Southern Governor Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa received the Chinese Ambassador to Bahrain, Ni Ruchi, on Sunday. He hailed the strong ties between Bahrain and China that have developed in recent years and asserted the importance of promoting strong ties and cooperation in all fields. The meeting reviewed cooperation and coordination between the two sides. The Chinese Ambassador expressed thanks and appreciation for the Capital Governorate’s efforts to promote cooperation.