Capital Governorate organizes a campaign on The World Clean-up Day 2022

Observing The World Cleanup Day 2022, the Capital Governorate within the framework of the Manama Healthy City Program and the Green Capital Project, took initiative in organizing a campaign to clean the coasts of Seef District, uniting more than 300 volunteers from different organizations within the Kingdom, in cooperation with Seeb Marine and Foodvest Holding.

Mr. Yousif Yaqub Lori, Director of Information and Follow-up Department in the Capital Governorate, stated that the campaign comes within the framework of the Governorate’s keenness to activate the principle of community partnership and contribute to raising the level of coastal cleanliness, highlighting that the volunteers worked during the campaign to remove impurities and waste from the coast. Amongst these volunteers are employees of Caribou Coffee, Fuddruckers, Marble Slab Creamery, UFC Gym, The Hilton Bahrain, Mercure Grand Hotel, Almoayed Wilhemsen Ltd, and The Game Bahrain Group.

Lori pointed out the Governorate’s drive to implement such campaign as part of its efforts to provide a clean environment and take care of the civilized and aesthetic appearance of its surrounding coasts.

The Capital Governorate supports projects aimed at increasing public awareness of marine life issues in order to achieve its goals, empowering a culture of volunteerism, promoting social responsibility and unity across the Kingdom- added Lori.