Capital Governorate organizes lecture to promote Health and Nutrition awareness

The Capital Governorate has organised an event with the Al Malaki Specialist Hospital to promote health and nutrition awareness through a lecture by a clinical nutritionist Danah Quintana, in the presence of a number of governorate employees, within the framework of the “Capital is a Healthy Governorate” initiative.

The lecture discussed ways to maintain a healthy body and strengthen the human immune system, by adhering to a healthy diet. The Capital Governorate’s Director of Information and follow-up, Yusuf Yaqoob Lori, confirmed that the lecture is part of the governorate’s ongoing effort to enhance healthy nutrition and lifestyle.