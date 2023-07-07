The Car and Driver’s EV of the Year Award for 2023 was won by the Hyundai IONIQ 6

- Advertisement -

The 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 earned Car and Driver’s EV of the Year Award, adding another coveted honor to its trophy case. This marks the second year in a row that Hyundai has won Car and Driver’s EV of the Year award with the IONIQ 5 winning in 2022.

The publication put 14 top-rated EVs through rigorous testing over a three-week period. IONIQ 6 took the No. 1 spot.

“The IONIQ 6 lineup has available power and range that puts Tesla on notice,” said Tony Quiroga, editor-in-chief, Car and Driver. “An 800-volt architecture reduces DC-charging times, but best of all, the Ioniq 6 is a car that we love to drive.”

The EV award uses the same criteria as Car and Driver’s 10Best Awards. The winner must exceed the expectations of the Car and Driver editorial and testing teams in four key areas:

· Value

· Mission Fulfillment

· Technology Advancement

· Fun to Drive

“Securing two consecutive Car and Driver EV of the Year awards is a tremendous accomplishment,” said José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. “This prestigious award acknowledges the remarkable efforts required to develop groundbreaking EVs like the IONIQ 6 that deliver industry-leading aerodynamics, charging speed, innovative features and driving range. This recognition further bolsters our pursuit of global electrification leadership and provider of smart mobility solutions.”

Other contenders in the competition include Audi Q4 E-tron, BMW i7, Cadillac Lyric AWD, GMC Hummer EV SUV, Genesis Electrified GV70, Kia EV6 GT, Kia Niro EV, Lexus RZ450e, Lucid Air Pure, Mercedes-Benz EQE350, Nissan Ariya e-4orce, Toyota bZ4X AWD, and VinFast VF8. Car and Driver employed instrumented testing, subjective evaluation, and side-by-side comparison in both practicality and entertainment value.