Carlos Alcaraz Brings Championship Intensity to The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain

The Kingdom of Bahrain recently played host to tennis royalty as ATP World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz selected The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain as his residence and training base following his historic achievements on the global stage.

Alcaraz, who has cemented his legacy as a future Hall of Famer and the youngest man to achieve a Career Grand Slam in singles, chose the iconic resort to celebrate his recent successes while maintaining his rigorous training schedule.

The highlight of the residency was an exclusive, high-octane 90-minute practice session held on the hotel’s private tennis courts. In a rare “money-can’t-buy” experience, a select group of 50 tennis aficionados and Royal Beach Club members were invited to witness the Spaniard’s craft up close.

Spectators described the session as a masterclass in modern tennis, observing the “blistering pace,” precision, and raw athleticism that have propelled the young champion to the pinnacle of the sport.

The visit was the result of a long-standing collaboration between the hotel’s leadership and LUX Tennis, a premier tennis management company.

“We were delighted to send Carlos Alcaraz to The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain—one of our valued hotel partners for over five years,” a spokesperson for LUX Tennis stated. “Carlos trained on these courts to prepare for the upcoming Doha tournament. I am truly grateful for his trust in LUX Tennis and thankful to the hotel team for their exceptional hospitality.”

General Manager Bernard de Villèle emphasized the prestige the visit brought to the property and the Kingdom.

“We are immensely proud to have had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to host Carlos and his entourage,” said de Villèle. “Welcoming a champion of his caliber is a unique honor for our ownership, our Ladies and Gentlemen, and the RBC team.”

The residency underscores a growing trend of elite athletes seeking out high-end sanctuary environments that offer both world-class training facilities and total privacy. As Alcaraz departs for his next tournament in Doha, his stay remains a landmark moment for Bahrain’s sporting and luxury landscape.