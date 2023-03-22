Carrefour offering up to 60% discounts for Ramadan 2023

- Advertisement -

Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Kingdom of Bahrain, is championing its customers and offering a helping hand through the launch of its latest Ramadan campaign. The leading retailer is offering discounts up to 60 per cent off on more than 200 items from 8th March – 11th April and Eid Al Fitr offers extending till the 25th of April, helping customers to come together, shop smarter and live better throughout the holy month and beyond.

- Advertisement -

Based on qualitative data studies and focus groups, Carrefour’s “Champions of Ramadan” campaign has been co-created with customers at the forefront. The brand has committed to acting as a support system for the true champions of Ramadan; that is, the hosts preparing nutritious dishes for Iftar, the shoppers buying Ramadan essential on a budget, the decorators making the home look special, and the volunteers giving back to the community.

Insights revealed that the leading shopping motivation during Ramadan in the Kingdom of Bahrain is buying ingredients to prepare delicious iftars and desserts – followed by grooming products, home decorations, and gifts. In response, Carrefour has targeted its discounts primarily on food and beverages, with discounts of up to 60 per cent across a wide range of commodities.

Ghassan Jaroudi, Head of Commercial & Operations of Carrefour Bahrain at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “We are here to support our surrounding communities through the hard times as well as the best of times – whether that’s keeping our prices as low as possible amidst the rising cost of living, or helping families to celebrate Ramadan with those they love. Carrefour is dedicated to making it possible for customers to cherish each moment of the holy month. This will be achieved through our exceptional promotions, exciting activations and meaningful initiatives – taking the pressure off them so that they can connect with their families and give back to the wider community.”

Carrefour’s latest community campaign allows customers to recognise the ‘champions’ in their lives who go the extra mile to make Ramadan special. Categorised under topical themes, including healthier eating, smart shopping, charitable giving and togetherness, Carrefour will identify and recognise its customers for exhibiting Ramadan spirit and aligning with Carrefour’s promise to help you shop smarter and live better.

With consumers tending to shop more and buy groceries in larger volumes than usual during Ramadan, Carrefour has announced special offers on bulk orders as well as other promotions in-store and through the Carrefour app. Extra stock will accommodate uninterrupted supply flow, plus long hour shopping experiences in selected stores and online deliveries ensure that customers can find everything they need at any hour.

To encourage the spirit of giving this year, the brand has partnered with Royal Humanitarian Foundation to donate and deliver 200 Ramadan boxes to individuals and families in need. Customers will be able to purchase pre-packed boxes filled with discounted essentials such as Oats, Pasta, Oil, Coffee and Sagoo from Carrefour’s private label, for 10 BHD. These can either be brought home, or donated and distributed to those in need.