Carrefour’s Premium Loyalty Programme: MyCLUB Celebrates 5th Anniversary

Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its exclusive rewards programme: MyCLUB. Customers have a chance to win MyCLUB points worth 500 BD every day from the 22 February to 7 March, 2023.

MyCLUB, Carrefour’s free digital loyalty programme, is operated through the MAF Carrefour App and boasts over 225,000 members. This provides customers across Bahrain access to a simple, convenient, and digitised mobile shopping experience.

Laurent Hausknecht, Regional Director of Gulf at Majid Al Futtaim Retail said: “MyCLUB is an innovative loyalty programme that provides customers with exceptional discounts on their purchases through a points collection system – like no other loyalty programme available in the country. We are proud to be celebrating MyCLUB’s fifth anniversary as we continue enhancing our lifestyle offering and elevating the experience of shopping with Carrefour.”

As a part of the anniversary celebrations, Carrefour will launch several offers and promotions. One winner will be chosen every day to win 500 BD worth of MyCLUB points daily for every 50 BD spent. With each transaction, customers will be entered into a raffle draw, which allows for multiple draw entries via multiple purchases.

There will also be MyCLUB discounts during the two-week anniversary period on various product categories including groceries, fresh food, electronics, household items, textiles and more.

MyCLUB allows users to earn points and spend them either online or in-store as credit. Registered users have access to exclusive MyCLUB discounts and offers, making it one of the most attractive value-add retail programmes in the region. The Carrefour mobile application is available for download now on both Google Play and the Apple Store.