Casting A Spell

- Advertisement -

‘The Witches of the Orient’ screened in Bahrain

A movie highlighting the power of sports, gender equality, and cultural diplomacy was screened in the kingdom. The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA), in collaboration with the Japanese Embassy, the French Embassy, the Alliance française Bahrain, and the Institut Français, hosted a special screening of the acclaimed documentary “The Witches of the Orient” at the National Museum of Bahrain.

Directed by Julien Faraut, the French documentary in English and Japanese tells the extraordinary story of the 1960s Japanese women’s volleyball team. Known as the “Witches of the Orient” due to their skills and success, the team’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming Olympic champions is chronicled through a compelling mix of archival footage, interviews, and animation. Their story has inspired generations of athletes worldwide.

“This screening was more than just a celebration of a sports team; it was a tribute to the values of perseverance, teamwork, and resilience,” said Japanese Ambassador Asako Okai. “The Japanese women’s volleyball team’s story is a powerful testament to the importance of gender equality in sports and society. By breaking barriers and challenging societal norms, these athletes paved the way for future generations of women to achieve greatness.”

- Advertisement -

As the world celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Tokyo Olympic Games and looked forward to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, “Les Sorcières de l’Orient” served as a timely reminder of the universal values embodied by the Olympics: sportsmanship, unity, and excellence. The movie underscored the transformative power of sports to unite people from diverse backgrounds, promote gender equality, and inspire communities worldwide.

This screening was an opportunity to celebrate the legacy of these remarkable women and the enduring impact of their achievements. Their story remains a beacon of hope and inspiration for young women everywhere, demonstrating that with determination and unity, any obstacle can be conquered.