CBB celebrates Bahraini Women’s Day

The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) celebrated Bahraini Women’s Day under the theme “Read – Learned – Participated” in the presence of the Governor, executive management and female staff.

This celebration commemorated Bahraini women’s participation in all fields, specifically the financial and banking sector, as the Governor stated: “The CBB is proud to witness the achievements of Bahraini women on a national level. We are committed to supporting the initiatives and efforts made by the Supreme Council for Women under the leadership of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King, in promoting women as key partners in the national development plan.”

On this special occasion, CBB hosted guest speaker Dr. Ghaneya Al-Derazi, Board Member at Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK) to shed light on the efforts of Bahraini women that have contributed to the advancement of the Financial and Banking sector through the narrative of her professional career path within the same sector. Dr. Ghaneya Al-Derazi holds a doctoral degree from Durham University in Business Administration and has more than 20 years’ experience in the banking industry, working with reputable Financial Institutions in the Kingdom and gaining experience in different fields within the sector including Corporate Banking.

It is important to note that CBB issued regulations to enhance women’s representation on Boards of Directors of listed Companies effective October 2022 which include implementing gender balance on boards, empowering women and supporting their participation in leadership positions.