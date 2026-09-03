CBB organizes Specialized Cyber Security Awareness Event in coordination with NCSC

In coordination with the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) organized a specialized cyber security awareness event for professionals in the financial services sector, titled “Securing Financial Services Data in the AI Era.” The event was held as part of the ongoing collaboration between the two entities to raise awareness and enhance cyber security readiness in the sector, thereby promoting secure practices and effectively addressing growing cyber security risks and challenges.

In this context, Ms. Jawaher Jasim Alkhaja, Director of Cyber Awareness and Training at NCSC, stated in her opening remarks at the event that the NCSC remains committed to supporting initiatives that contribute to enhancing cyber awareness and readiness across various vital sectors, including the financial services sector, given its pivotal role within the national system. She noted that coordination with the CBB underscores the importance of integrating national efforts and developing further awareness initiatives that consider the nature and environment of each sector and address the associated cyber challenges and risks.

She added that rapid advances in artificial intelligence technologies and evolving cyber threats highlight the need to enhance awareness and promote responsible use of emerging technologies.

For her part, Ms. Amina Yousef Al Madani, Director of Communications and International Relations at CBB, stated: “The CBB attaches great importance to enhancing cyber awareness within the financial services sector, particularly given the continuous evolution of digital services and technologies, along with the associated emerging risks and challenges. Our collaboration with the NCSC reflects the commitment to continuing to enhance knowledge of cyber risks and secure practices, as well as elevating the level of preparedness among employees across all roles and job levels in the sector so they can address technological changes efficiently and responsibly.”

She added that continued cooperation and expertise sharing among national entities strengthens cybersecurity readiness and enhances confidence in the digital financial ecosystem.

The event focused on raising awareness of the most significant cyber security risks and challenges associated with the nature of the financial services sector and its digital environment, in light of the rapid advancement of modern technologies and artificial intelligence, as well as supporting the adoption of secure cyber security practices and strengthening the role of the human element in protecting data and systems.

The event included two specialized awareness-raising lectures. The first addressed the role of the human element in strengthening cyber security in the digital era and was presented by Mr. Ali Beshara, a cyber security consultant, while the second focused on the role of artificial intelligence and related modern trends in the field of cyber security, presented by Mr. Ameen Altajer, CEO of Infiniteware.

This initiative underscores the importance of coordinated efforts between national entities and the financial services sector in establishing a sustainable cyber security culture and fostering shared responsibility in addressing evolving digital challenges, thereby supporting the continuity and development of the sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain within a more secure and trusted digital environment.