Cebarco Partners with Bahrain Turf Club for Premier Racing Season



As part of the ongoing partnership between Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club (REHC) and Cebarco, the sponsorship agreement has been renewed, naming Cebarco as the official sponsor of HRH the Crown Prince’s Cup as part of HRH the Crown Prince’s Cup Festival and the platinum sponsor of the Bahrain Turf Series for the 2025/2026 horseracing season.

This renewal reflects the Club’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with private sector institutions and supporting the continued development of seasonal races and international championships hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain.

HRH the Crown Prince’s Cup is regarded as one of the most prominent races on the horseracing calendar, having built a distinguished reputation over the years through the participation of elite imported horses, alongside consistently high organizational standards.

These achievements have qualified the race for Group 3 international classification, underscoring the remarkable development of Bahraini horseracing and its advancement in line with internationally recognized standards.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Yusuf Osama Buheji, Chief Executive Officer of Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club, and Mr. Mohammed Khalid Abdulrahim, Executive Director of Cebarco and the Khalid Abdulrahim Group, in the presence of Dr. Khalid Mohammed Abdulrahim, Chairman of Cebarco and Chief Executive Officer of the Khalid Abdulrahim Group.

Mr. Yusuf Osama Buheji commended the prominent role played by Cebarco in supporting and sponsoring major horseracing events and championships, particularly its continued sponsorship of HRH the Crown Prince’s Cup for the third consecutive season, in addition to its support of the Bahrain Turf Series. He noted that this ongoing commitment plays a key role in the success of these major sporting events and contributes to enhancing the Kingdom of Bahrain’s standing on the international horseracing stage.

Mr. Buheji further emphasized that the Club’s continued success in hosting international championships—and the positive impact of these events on the advancement of both local and international races—has contributed to expanding REHC’s network of partners and attracting a wider base of sponsoring companies and institutions. This forms part of the Club’s broader efforts to further develop and elevate horseracing in the Kingdom.

For his part, Dr. Khalid Abdulrahim expressed his pride in the company’s continued involvement in these major events. He affirmed that this cooperation reflects Cebarco’s commitment to supporting equestrian sports and horseracing in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which continues to witness qualitative development under the vision and significant efforts of the REHC High Committee, chaired by His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Minister of the Prime Minister’s Court. These efforts, he noted, have contributed to strengthening the Kingdom’s position on the international horseracing scene.