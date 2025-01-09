Cebarco Sponsors HRH Crown Prince’s Horseracing Cup

- Advertisement -

Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club’s (REHC) signed a sponsorship agreement with Cebarco to be the official sponsor of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince’s Horseracing Cup for the current 2024-2025 season, and a platinum sponsor of the Bahrain Turf Series. This agreement comes within the framework of strengthening partnerships with various companies and institutions in line with efforts to develop key seasonal races and international championships hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The sponsorship agreement was signed by Mr. Yusuf Osama Buheji, CEO of REHC, and Dr. Khalid Mohammed Abdulrahim, Chairman of Cebarco’s board and CEO of KAR Group, in the presence of Mr. Mohammed Khalid Abdulrahim, Executive Director of Cebarco and KAR Group.

Mr. Buheji noted the prominent role of Cebarco in sponsoring key horse races and championships, most notably HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s Cup for the second consecutive season, in addition to the Bahrain Turf Series, which contributes to supporting the success of major events and international horse races hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain. He affirmed the Club’s keenness to strengthen the partnership with Cebarco in many aspects of cooperation and support related to the horseracing sector.

He also pointed out that the continued successes in hosting international championships, in addition to the qualitative shift of launching night races and their positive gains enhancing the development of local and international races, will further boost REHC’s efforts in strengthening and expanding partnerships by attracting more sponsoring companies and institutions in order to support initiatives that aim to improve and advance horseracing in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

For his part, Dr. Khalid Abdulrahim expressed his pride in Cebarco’s ongoing contribution in providing sponsorship for the major event of the Crown Prince’s Horseracing Cup for two consecutive years.

Dr. Abdulrahim added that this sponsorship is a continuation of Cebarco’s keenness to contribute and preserve equestrian sports and horseracing in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which is witnessing remarkable development locally and internationally thanks to the great efforts led by His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of REHC’s High Committee. Such efforts prompt Cebarco to carry on supporting these initiatives that granted the Kingdom of Bahrain its prestigious standing in the world of horseracing.