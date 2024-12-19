Celebrate with BAIC BJ30

- Advertisement -

As Bahrain ushers in the camping season, the rugged and stylish BAIC BJ30 is here to make every adventure unforgettable. Whether you’re heading into the desert, enjoying Bahrain’s serene camping spots, or exploring off-road trails, the BAIC BJ30 is your perfect companion.

The BAIC BJ30 has recently been recognized as the “Arab Car of the Year” in the Hybrid category by the prestigious Arab Car of the Year Awards. This accolade solidifies the BJ30’s reputation for combining cutting-edge technology, superior performance, and remarkable eco-friendliness.

Perfect for Bahrain’s Camping Season

The BAIC BJ30 is designed to enhance your outdoor experiences:

Elevated Ground Clearance (215mm): Effortlessly tackle rugged terrains and desert trails.

Approach and Departure Angles (25°/30°): Navigate steep inclines and uneven surfaces with confidence.

Spacious Interior: With foldable rear seats offering up to 1,496 liters of cargo space, it's perfect for your camping gear and supplies.

Ambient Lighting: 64-color ambient light enhances your evenings under Bahrain's starry skies.

Equipped with a 1.5L turbocharged engine generating 185 horsepower and 280Nm of torque, the BAIC BJ30 ensures a smooth and dynamic drive. Its 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and advanced technology make it efficient and reliable for all terrains, from urban streets to off-road escapes.

Inside, the BJ30 boasts a tech-savvy cabin designed for comfort and convenience. It features Ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.6-inch floating infotainment screen powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, ensuring a seamless and responsive user experience.

Camping is more enjoyable when you know you’re safe. With features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warnings, the BAIC BJ30 ensures safety on every journey.

Celebrate Bahrain’s National Day with this incredible offer on the award-winning BAIC BJ30, starting from BD 10,300* (VAT Inclusive) with free insurance, free Registration, free Rust Proofing, 5 Years Service Package, 5 Years / Unlimited Mileage Warranty

This offer is valid until limited time. Visit the showroom in Tubli, to explore the BAIC BJ30. For inquiries Call or WhatsApp: 17 875 801