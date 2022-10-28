Celebrate Batasiolo Week with La Pergola at Gulf Hotel!

- Advertisement -

The Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention & Spa is celebrating its Batasiolo Week with visiting Chef Bruno Cingolani, at the hotel’s La Pergola Italian Restaurant. Named so in recognition of Beni di Batasiolo in Northern Italy, the event is set to be an exciting display of the finest Italian cuisine, from home-made tagliatelle with piemontese style beef ragu to hazelnut cake served with one of the visiting Chef’s special sauces.

- Advertisement -

Starting from October 26th, the Batasiolo event will take place for four days till October 29th, where guests may enjoy authentic Italian food, with select ingredients including some very special truffles, brought all the way from Italy by Chef Bruno, La Pergola and the Batasiolo team.

Visiting chef – Chef Bruno Cingolani, a chef of fifty years, continues to thrill guests with his dishes. He believes in simplicity and is a true protagonist of using natural ingredients to maintain the original flavours in his dishes. Chef Bruno is bringing his expertise to La Pergola at The Gulf Hotel, where guests can get a taste of genuine, healthy, “from the earth” Italian cuisine.

.