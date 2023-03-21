Celebrate Ramadan with a Bundle of Offers from Al Salam Bank

- Advertisement -

Al Salam Bank has launched a bundle of offers as part of its new Ramadan campaign. Throughout the Holy Month, Visa Credit and Prepaid cardholders will get the opportunity to win a daily cash prize of BHD 100. Clients are eligible to win by using their cards to purchase groceries online or at any supermarket in the Kingdom. The higher the value of purchases, the greater their chances of winning. Clients will also earn double loyalty rewards points as part of the offer. The bundle also includes the chance to pay in installments on Credit Card purchases exceeding BHD 100 from Bahrain Life or supermarkets for up to 3 months as per the campaign’s terms and conditions.

Mr. Mohammed Buhijji, Head of Retail Banking at Al Salam

- Advertisement -

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Mohammed Buhijji, Head of Retail Banking at Al Salam Bank, said: “We are pleased to announce our bundle of offers in celebration of the Holy Month of Ramadan, which aims to reward our clients on their grocery purchases. The initiative includes a daily cash prize of BHD 100, and an installment service on Visa Credit Cards that aims to alleviate clients’ financial burdens, in addition to earning double loyalty rewards points. We encourage everyone to increase their spending for more chances to win, and urge clients to apply for any of our Credit or Prepaid cards and register to our loyalty rewards platform to increase their points.”

For more information, visit the Bank’s website www.alsalambank.com, WhatsApp on 17005500, or book an appointment with Al Salam Bank’s virtual branch via Skiplino.