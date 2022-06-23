Celebrate the beginning of summer with Celebrity Chef Thaimee

The Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention & Spa announced the arrival of celebrity chef – Chef Hong Thaimee, to Gulf Hotel’s Royal Thai Restaurant. On this special occasion, Chef Thaimee will be bringing her culinary expertise and knowledge of the Thai cuisine to Bahrain.

Hong Thaimee, is a chef, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, who has served as a global ambassador for Thai cuisine and culture for nearly a decade. She continues to build her brand as one of the most prominent and visible Thai chefs. In October 2021, she opened her modern homestyle dining concept, Thaimee Love, where she has set the standard for serving authentic and accessible Thai cuisine. Chef Thaimee will be offering her spectacular culinary creations in Bahrain at the Gulf Hotel from June 21st to 25th. In addition to this, she will be organizing a cooking class on Saturday, June 25th.