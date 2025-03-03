Celebrate The Holy Month Of RAMADAN At Masaya Pavilion By STC At The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain

Embrace the spirit of Ramadan at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain’s Masaya Pavilion by STC, and in partnership with Bentley and Lamborghini represented by Behbehani Brothers W.L.L, promising an experience that celebrates the essence of community, tradition and togetherness. Masaya Pavilion by STC features the soft glow of Ramadan lights and intricate Arabian décor, creating an atmosphere that evokes the magic of the season, offering a serene setting for cherished moments.

As you step into the enchanting ambiance of Masaya Pavilion by STC, where the aroma of freshly prepared Iftar and Ghabga delicacies warmly welcomes you, featuring various selection of international live stations, including a live Pistachio Kunafa crepe station, Pistachio Chocolate fountain, Traditional Gulf Ouzi. A mix of global flavors, from Arabic classics to international favorites, promises to delight your senses. With a wide selection of live stations offering Italian, Mexican, Asian, Western, Indian, and Arabic cuisine, each corner offers something special, ensuring a culinary experience like no other.

As the holy month of Ramadan unfolds, step in the enchanting ambiance of Masaya Pavilion by STC, transformed into a captivating sanctuary, where the air is filled with the warm glow of lanterns and intricate hanging lights, casting a soft, golden radiance over the Arabian-themed décor. Every detail, from the rich, textured fabrics to intricate decorative elements, has been carefully selected to create an atmosphere of serene celebration. This year, there will be an outdoor gazebo seating by the beach, offering a serene setting complemented by the soothing sounds of the waves. It’s a place where the beauty of the season comes alive, inviting you to experience peace and togetherness

The collaboration with STC reflects our commitment to fostering community and connection. “We are delighted to partner with STC to offer immersive Ramadan experience that blends genuine communal spirit with exceptional culinary offerings. In the essence of true hospitality, we wish you a Ramadan filled with tranquility, gratitude, and joy. May your evenings be filled with togetherness and your days with peace.”; wishes Bernard de Villèle, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain.

Guests are welcome to join the breaking of the fast, Iftar, from sunset to 8 p.m., for BHD 40, and the Ghabga dinner from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., for BHD 45. A special rate is available for groups of 30 and above. For additional information about Masaya Pavilion by STC, please call the hotel directly at (+973) 1758 6499, or visit The Ritz-Carlton website at ritzcarlton.com/bahrain.