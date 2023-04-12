Celebrate the Last 10 Days of Ramadan at Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences

- Advertisement -

Experience the ‘Green Ramadan’ Iftar, authentic Armenian Suhoor and reinvigorating spa treatments

As we draw closer to the last few days of Ramadan, one of Riyadh’s most conveniently located hotels, Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences, invites guests to experience its world-class F&B outlets and offers.

Amidst fasting, spending quality time with loved ones, and observing this time of spirituality and reflection, the hotel is offering a range of delicious and appetising F&B options to enjoy with friends, family and colleagues.

Whether guests are looking to break their fast with family and friends with Iftar at the Amara Tent, enjoy Suhoor at a fine-dining restaurant featuring authentic Armenian cuisine at Mayrig, relax with some rejuvenating body massages and treatments, or kick back and enjoy shisha with an ambience, Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences offers something for everyone.

Experience a Green Ramadan at Amara Tent

In a global first, Hilton has partnered with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) West Asia and Winnow to launch Green Ramadan, an initiative which will see food waste reduction efforts implemented across several key markets in the Middle East, including KSA at Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences.

With an aim to minimise waste during Ramadan, and drive awareness around local sourcing and food waste, the hotel will offer guests a tasteful dining experience at Amara, its Ramadan tent, which will feature local produce from Nadec and Pure Harvest Smart Farms as part of a thoughtfully curated menu that helps to significantly cut food-related emissions. Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences has collaborated with Black Cow to collect and compost Iftar buffet leftovers to be used as organic fertilisers locally. Additionally, the hotel has also partnered with the Ita’am Food Bank to reinforce charitable giving and will donate 100 meals per day throughout Ramadan.

Those looking to celebrate Ramadan with their loved ones or colleagues can book the Green Ramadan experience at the Amara Tent, where guests will be able to enjoy a delectable spread of local and international dishes in a traditional setting.

The buffet includes freshly baked breads, salads and appetisers with live stations for shawarma, pizza, and carving of Lamb Ouzi and Jordanian Mansaf. Saudi, Arabic, intercontinental, and Indian cuisines will also be available, with speciality dishes such as Chicken Molokhiya and Lamb Mataziz, Moussaka, Chicken Cordon Bleu, Beef Stroganoff, Hammour with Tahina Sauce, Tandoori Lamp Chops, Lamb Jalfrezi, and Chicken Tikka Masala, among several other items. Amara specialties will include Fizzy Ruman, Paloma, and other beverages such as Jallab, Tamar Hindi, and Karkadeh, along with plenty of sweets and desserts to delight the taste buds such as Um Ali and Chocolate Souffle.

The Amara Ramadan Tent at the hotel’s grand hall will be open daily from sunset through the entire month of Ramadan. Guests will be able to enjoy Iftar for SAR 260+ per person on the last 10 days of Ramadan starting on 12 April, with 50% off Iftar for children from 4-12 years of age, and free for children below 4 years of age. For reservations or more information, please call +966 11 234 6666 or email [email protected]

Relax and Enjoy a Ramadan Staycation at Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences

Guests can experience the ultimate relaxation and enjoy a delicious breakfast from the comfort of their hotel rooms, delivered right to their door.

Want to indulge a little later? Guests can opt to order some Suhoor from the hotel’s in-room dining, where they can sit back, relax and enjoy delightful culinary experiences after a long day.

Through the month of Ramadan, guests booking half board will be able to enjoy Iftar at the Amara Tent and Suhour from the comfort of their own rooms.

Cultural Journey Through Food at Mayrig

Embark on a fine-dining cultural journey through food and indulge in the aromas of authentic Armenian cuisine at Mayrig. With dishes that capture history, tradition and authentic flavours, Mayrig’s menu offers an array of Armenian delicacies characterised by silk road spices, fresh and seasonal ingredients, and Mediterranean and healthy olive oil-based dishes. The contrasts of flavours, temperatures, textures and colours is sure to make your experience at Mayrig unforgettable.

Break your fast with à la carte traditional Arabic delights, featuring the best of authentic Armenian cuisine including soups, salads, hot and cold appetisers such as the Muhamara, Halabi Roti, Madzounov Dolma, Vospov Keufte, and Fattet Soujouk. For the main course, guests can expect a range of kebabs and mantes, Havi kebab, Hamegh Seroung, Mixed grills and cutlets, served with a side of saffron, vermicelli or steamed rice and grilled vegetables. While the extensive dessert spread includes Mistika Cheesecake and Umm Ali, guests can pair these with a selection of hot and cold beverages, or some refreshing homemade juices, mocktails and shakes.

Enjoy Suhoor for SAR 250 per person at Mayrig through Ramadan. For reservations or more information, please call +966 11 234 6666 or email [email protected].

For the Spa Lovers

eforea Spa & Healthclub offers a spiritual escape with a focus on balance and wellness. Blending the healing powers of marine elements with natural herbs and other ingredients from the land, you will be taken on a transformative journey of the senses.

This Ramadan, rejuvenate your body and awaken your senses with a 60-minutes full body massage for SAR 391 including VAT, aimed to de-stress you, with a full-body experience or targeting tension in the shoulders, neck, and feet available throughout the entire month of Ramadan. Embark on a wellness journey through the month of Ramadan with personalised hydrating, clarifying, and age-defying treatments tailored to your needs. During the Eid holidays, you will be able to book 60 minutes of spa treatment of your choice and enjoy the complimentary usage of the spa facilities.

As part of the Ramadan promotion, rejuvenate with a 60–minutes body massage for 391 SAR including VAT and personalised treatments tailormade to your needs through the entire month of Ramadan. As part of the Eid holiday promotion, book a 60–minutes spa treatment of your choice and enjoy complimentary usage of spa facilities. For reservations or more information, please call +966 11 234 6666 or email [email protected]

A Refreshing Outdoor Suhoor at Anar Terrace

Sit back, relax and enjoy some shisha with your friends and relatives at the Anar Terrace, with a variety of flavours to select from. You will also be able to experience your Suhoor with an outdoor ambience in this premium terrace-style lounge with refreshing beverages also on offer.

Anar Terrace will be open for shisha and beverages from 6:00 pm onwards, with Suhoor available a la carte from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am. For Suhoor reservations or more information, please call +966 11 234 6666 or email [email protected]