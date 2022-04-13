Celebrate the Spirit of Bahrain’s Harmony & Peace, this Ramadan!

Listen to this article now

Ramadan has started with its festive spirits in the Kingdom. The holy month of Islamic Calendar, the season brings in smiles of contentment, peace and happiness over all faces. The season also spreads charitable spirit by donating to Ramadan camps, care packages and other charity organisations.

The Kingdom will come up in all beauty with the festive lights, and the malls in Bahrain will be packed with citizens and visitors mainly from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Iftars and Ghbagas are popular during this time where, families and neighbours get together. During the gathering, citizens go out and enjoy the special Eid programmes, be it concerts, Eid carnivals or a full fun day at resorts. People reconnect with old friends and neighbours during this time.

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa recently received Al Sakhir Palace – in the presence of in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Supreme Council for Youth and Sports First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority Chairman and BOC President HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa and– well wishes from the Governorate of Muharraq marking the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“We will always remain advocates of harmony and peace, striving to extend a helping hand as much as we can”, said HM the King.

The Kingdom houses many non-Muslims and expatriates. Here are some greetings that you should use to wish your Muslim counterparts



Ramadan Mubarak- Blessed Ramadan

Ramadan kareem- Happy / generous Ramadan

Iftar shahy- Have a good iftar

Mubarak aleik al shahr -May you get the blessings of the month

Kil aam wa inta fee kheir- May each year pass and you be well

“The Kingdom of Bahrain has a long history as a beacon of fraternity, coexistence and tolerance among all religions and sects”, said His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, as attended the Ramadan Gathering, which was organised by the This is Bahrain Society, at the Cathedral Our Lady of Arabia in Awali as deputised by His Majesty King Hamad Al Khalifa,

Under the great leadership, the Kingdom promotes cohesion and human coexistence among all followers of different religions, who see the Kingdom of Bahrain as a safe and preferred place for them, stressing the Kingdom’s keenness to spread the principles of peace and love with everyone and mutual respect.

At the end of Ramadan, Eid is celebrated in Bahrain with an array of fun filled events and festivities. This is a much awaited occasion for all the families since children and grandchildren visit their elders to celebrate Eid Al Fitr. These family gatherings are marked by traditional food and lots of lots of sweet dishes. These memories are cherished for years.

Girls and women of the family will adorn henna in their hands. The henna painting has fancy and creative designs, and the designs will be compared and appreciated often.

Women wear colourful dresses covered with an embroidered ‘thobe nashel’ where the little ones wear ‘bokhnaq’, another form of an embroidered outfit.

Bahrain This Week wishes all readers a blessed Ramadan!