Celebrate the Vibrant colors and festive accents of Ramadan with Splash collection

Splash, the Middle East’s largest high-street fashion retailer, unveils a stunning festive collection for the celebration of Ramadan and Eid. Whether you’re looking for an effortlessly chic outfit to enjoy your Iftar with family at home or thinking of surprising your loved ones with stylish Eid gift, Splash is your place as the brand is offering a wide range to celebrate the festive season with your family in style.

About Women’s collection:

The womenswear festive edit is an elegant reinterpretation of traditional Arabic silhouettes. Summer bright is a color pop story inclusive of bright tropical, Pastel shades,

Festive green which includes range of beautiful dress have been combined with beautiful jewel tones of jade green and black .

White and Blue dresses story includes blue floral prints on crisp white grounds look fresh , updating traditional designs inspired by antique porcelain and toile de jouy patterns, while and nod is made to tropical landscape .

Minimalist Modest is a timeless classic and Easy shapes. Think sequinned kaftans Edits, tops with embellished and elegant dresses in modest styles. Dress to impress with Splash Eid Edit collection and enjoy the festive vibes with Splash Couture dresses that features maxi dresses to kaftans and sequins to lace, Splash’s festive edit is all about simplicity and feminine chic.

About Men’s collection:

Splash’s new men’s festive collection reflects smart yet relaxed dressing vibe.

Ramadan summer-Pop resort:

The Pop Resort collection includes bright colors, new shapes, new prints, Pop color jersey. Comfort Eden collection it includes classic polo t-shirts and dressy shirts to stripe denims and coordinate sets. There is a myriad of easy-to-wear styles top and bottom.to flatter anyone’s taste.

Fresh shades of Tropical resort:

This collection very inspirational for Eid, it is dressy styles, specially designed of monochrome and natural summer shades, sky blue and white are most popular colours on the palette alongside earthy neutral tones of beige and brown. Shop the new Ramadan and seasonal collection now in Splash & Centrepoint Stores in Bahrain at Oasis Mall Juffair, Oasis Mall Riffa, Bahrain City Centre, Marina Mall & Al Hayat Plaza Segaya. Also shop online at www.splashfashions.com