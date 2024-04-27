Celebrating Productive Families

- Advertisement -

The 17th local and 8th Arab edition of the Her Royal Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Award for Productive Families concluded with a grand ceremony attended by dignitaries and celebrated individuals.

Shaikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, representing HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, the wife of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, graced the event, which recognised the outstanding contributions of productive families to Bahrain’s society and economy.

The ceremony featured notable speeches, including those by Social Development Minister Osama Al Asfoor and Minister Plenipotentiary Tarek El Nabulsi, who emphasised the importance of such initiatives in fostering economic development and social empowerment. A documentary showcasing the rich heritage of Bahraini gold and pearls was also screened, adding to the cultural significance of the event.

Local and Arab winners were honored for their exceptional work, with Sharifa Mohammed Al Doseri receiving the Best Productive Family award for her exquisite gold and jewelry project. Amal Mohsen Ali Ahmed was awarded Best Product for her innovative green gold project designed to improve the lives of sickle cell anaemia patients. The late Asma Zainal’s family was recognised as the Best Sponsor of Productive Families.

In the Arab edition, Hamda Kareem Mohammed Al Tawabha from Jordan took home the Best Productive Family Award, while Souhad Azennoud from Morocco won the Best Product Award. The Saudi Arabia Social Development Bank was lauded for its Tajseed project, earning the Best Sponsor of Productive Families award.

Minister Al Asfoor expressed profound gratitude to HRH Princess Sabeeka for her continuous support of the award since 2007, highlighting its role in empowering Bahraini families and integrating women into the nation’s sustainable development. The Ministry’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for productive families was reaffirmed, with a pledge to continue supporting women’s contributions to the national economy.

The event underscored the award’s growing significance beyond Bahrain, as it becomes a beacon of pride for the Arab world. The exhibition alongside the ceremony showcased the progress of Bahraini productive families, with calls for ongoing support and the removal of barriers to their success. The award distribution ceremony was not just a celebration of achievements but also a reaffirmation of Bahrain’s commitment to its productive families and their vital role in the kingdom’s future.