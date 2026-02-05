Celebrating Young Regional Authors Shaping the Future

Voices of Future Generations (VoFG) marked six years of empowering young voices through sustainable storytelling at a ceremony held during the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature. Since its regional launch, the initiative has grown year on year, publishing six anthologies featuring a total of 131 high-quality stories that reflect the sustainable spirit, imagination and aspirations of children across the region. The 2026 edition also expanded the programme’s impact with the introduction of the Teacher Champion Award, recognising educators who have played a pivotal role in nurturing young writers and cultivating the talent behind these stories.

The celebration brought together students, educators and members of the wider literary and education community to mark the initiative’s continued growth and impact across the region. The ceremony was attended by HH Sheikha Hissa bint Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Goodwill Ambassador for Voices of Future Generations in the region, alongside distinguished guests including HE Edward Hobard, Ambassador, Embassy of UK; HE Alison Milton, Ambassador, Embassy of Ireland; HE Aisha Miran, Director General, KHDA; Dr Rafia Ghobash, Founder, Women’s Museum; Shatha AlHashmi, Advisor, Sustainable Development Goals; Dr Saeed Kharbash, CEO of Policy Research, KHDA; Isobel Abulhoul OBE, Founder, Advisor, and Trustee, Emirates Literature Foundation; and Ahlam Bolooki, CEO, Emirates Literature Foundation.

HH Sheikha Hissa bint Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Goodwill Ambassador for Voices of Future Generations, said:

“The Voices of Future Generations anthologies are imagined and written entirely by children, offering a powerful insight into how young people see the future they want to build. As the UAE marked the Year of Community, these stories also reflect the values that define our society and remind us of the importance of partnership and shared responsibility. Over the past six years, I have had the privilege of witnessing the Voices of Future Generations journey from its earliest competitions to today, and of seeing some of our first winners grow into young adults who are now emerging as responsible, thoughtful members of society.”

Ahlam Bolooki, CEO, Emirates Literature Foundation, said:

“Voices of Future Generations strengthens writing skills, but it also builds confidence — we see this when children stand on stage, present their work and truly find their voice. As a parent, I think about my own children in every initiative we create. Our student competitions and education programmes are a vital part of how the Foundation supports children, teachers and librarians at every stage of learning. Our focus is always on projects that give young people a sense of agency and ownership over the future they are helping to shape.”

Reflecting the programme’s evolution over the past six years, Voices of Future Generations introduced the Teacher Champion Award for the first time in 2026. The award recognises teachers and educators who have played a critical role in cultivating young writers, encouraging creative expression, and embedding sustainability into classroom learning.

The Winners

English category:

Sheela Kumari Jayachandran Nair , Mayoor Private School, Al Wathba, The Best School Integration Award

, Mayoor Private School, Al Wathba, The Best School Integration Award Stephen Wambua Kisilu , GEMS Millenium School Sharjah, The Thriving Writers Community Award

, GEMS Millenium School Sharjah, The Thriving Writers Community Award Chantelle Maguraushe , Diyafah International School, The Most Story Submission Award

, Diyafah International School, The Most Story Submission Award Bindhya Biju , Mayoor Private School, Al Wathba, The Most Exceptional Lesson Plan Award

, Mayoor Private School, Al Wathba, The Most Exceptional Lesson Plan Award Clarke Walter Jr, Raha International School, Gardens Campus, The Teacher Story Writing Award

Arabic category:

El Shaimaa Adel Attia , Al-Zallaqa Second Cycle Girls School, The Teacher +1 Mentor Award

, Al-Zallaqa Second Cycle Girls School, The Teacher +1 Mentor Award Sahar Abbas , Hazaa Bin Zayed El Awal, The Teacher +1 Mentee Award

, Hazaa Bin Zayed El Awal, The Teacher +1 Mentee Award Asmaa Al Mahdy Mohamed , National Charity School for Girls, The Best School Integration Award

, National Charity School for Girls, The Best School Integration Award Naglaa Noby , Diyafah International School, The Thriving Writers Community Award

, Diyafah International School, The Thriving Writers Community Award Hasnaa El Said , National Charity School for Girls, The Most Exceptional Lesson Plan Award

, National Charity School for Girls, The Most Exceptional Lesson Plan Award Mohammad Hannoush , GEMS Metropol School Al Waha, The Most Story Submission Award

, GEMS Metropol School Al Waha, The Most Story Submission Award Sahar Abbas, Hazaa Bin Zayed El Awal, The Teacher Story Writing Award

Celebrating Young Voices from Across the UAE

The sixth edition of the VoFG Students’ Award celebrated young writers aged 8–12 from across all seven Emirates. This year marked an important milestone with the launch of a child-led newsletter, The Gazette. The initiative introduces students to the fundamentals of journalism, reporting and research, while providing a platform for young writers to collaborate, develop their skills and refine their craft.



The Gazette is a natural progression from the Voices of Future Generations anthologies, which publish the stories of winning authors and reflect the diversity, curiosity and environmental awareness of a new generation growing up in the region.

Six Anthologies, One Shared Vision

The ceremony also marked the launch of the sixth Voices of Future Generations anthology, bringing the total number of published stories to 131. Professionally edited and translated, each anthology presents all stories in both Arabic and English, ensuring accessibility and cross-cultural exchange.

Inspired by the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the collection captures young perspectives on environmental responsibility, social equity and the future they hope to inherit — collectively representing the sustainable spirit of the region.