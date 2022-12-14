CFA Society Bahrain launches CFA Institute Certificate in ESG Investing in Bahrain

- Advertisement -

CFA Society Bahrain, the local society of investment professionals, announces that it will market the CFA Institute Certificate in ESG Investing in Bahrain. The education program represents a new global qualification for ESG in investment management; it aims to strengthen market integrity by delivering the benchmark knowledge and skills required by investment professionals to integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into the investment process.

With 76% of institutional investors and 69% of retail investors declaring an interest in ESG, according to a CFA Institute survey, the Certificate will enable the industry to evolve by placing sustainable practices at the forefront of investment considerations, ultimately contributing to more holistic financial analysis.

The Certificate is designed to meet the needs of practitioners in investment roles who want to learn how to analyze and integrate material ESG factors into their daily investment analysis practice. It is also suitable for anyone looking to improve their understanding of ESG issues in functions such as sales and distribution, wealth management, product development, financial advice, consulting and risk.

Lamees Al Baharna CFA Chair of ESG Committee at CFA Society Bahrain commented: “We are pleased to introduce this certificate in Bahrain to offer an opportunity for investment professionals to develop valuable skills and insights needed to integrate ESG factors (environmental, social, and governance) into the investment process to help meet the needs of their clients and deliver value to their firms”.

Margaret Franklin, CFA, president and CEO of CFA Institute, added:

“We are seeing a real acceleration of interest in ESG investing – a major development that will shape the future of finance – while increased demand from clients and investment management firms has fueled the need for education. This Certificate is the first of its kind to be made available globally, and will equip practitioners with foundational knowledge and competencies, enabling them to better serve the needs of their clients and contribute to building trust within the industry.”

The Certificate is a self-study course requiring approximately 130 hours of study, culminating in a two hour, 20 minute computer-based exam comprising 100 questions at a proctored testing center or via online proctored testing, where available and/or permissible by local regulation. Candidates have one year to sit the exam after registration, and there are no formal entry requirements. On successful completion of the exam, candidates will be awarded a certificate. The cost, which covers the exam and online learning, is $675 and candidates can claim 20 CE credits upon passing the exam.

The Certificate in ESG Investing was developed by CFA Society of the United Kingdom in consultation with leading practitioners and firms. Over 10,000 candidates have registered for the Certificate in ESG Investing since the product launched in September 2019, highlighting the global success of the new certificate.