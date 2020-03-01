The latest Diner Amical of the Bahrain Chapter of The Chaine des Rotisseurs was at the La Mer, Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea & Spa, on Thursday 16th January, 2020 with over 50 members and guests enjoying an evening of revisited Classic French Cuisine.

The theme, French cuisine, took inspiration from Parisian landmarks. Such as the L’ouvre and the avant-garde artistes that come with it. Some interesting artistic masterpieces were part of the elegant plating during the course.

A creative menu prepared by executive Chef Marco Terranova and his team was exquisite. Both as pleasing to the pallet as the eye.

A Special Award presented to Executive Chef Marco Terranova and his team. This is in recognition of his services to the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Industry.