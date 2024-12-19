Champion of Innovation

- Advertisement -

Leading Innovation in Public Health for Bahrain and Beyond – Exclusive Interview with WHO Representative and Head of Bahrain Office, Dr Tasnim Atatrah

As Bahrain eagerly anticipates its 53rd National Day, the nation has another reason to celebrate—the recognition of World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Bahrain Dr Tasnim Atatrah, who has received the prestigious WHO Director-General Lead Innovation Award. This accolade is a testament to her remarkable contributions to public health and innovation, placing Bahrain at the forefront of global health advancements.

For Dr Atatrah, this award represents more than personal achievement; it symbolises the success of embedding innovation as an integral component of the organisation’s mission.

“This is a genuinely auspicious moment for me,” she shared with Bahrain This Week. “Human health has only ever progressed because of innovation. Whether it is the development of antibiotics or the birth of vaccinations, innovation drives effective responses to the ever-changing landscape of public health.”

The journey towards this accolade was marked by collaborative efforts and a shared vision among Dr Atatrah and her colleagues, including Family medicine, epidemiology, and public health expert at National Academy of Medicine of Colombia Luis Gabriel Cuervo, WHO Technical Officer Maleke Khayesi, and WHO Public Health Specialist MD Abdul Kader.

“Our mission was clear: find innovative solutions to address health challenges holistically while prioritising the perspectives of beneficiaries and end-users,” Dr Atatrah explaines.

The support from the WHO Innovation Hub was instrumental in transforming these ideas into actionable solutions.

“Their mentorship and guidance shaped our ideas into tangible outcomes, and the journey was both enjoyable and rewarding.”

Dr Atatrah’s recognition with the Director-General Lead Innovation Award highlights the pivotal role of the LEAD Catalyst Innovation Network, which develops a culture of innovation within WHO’s workforce.

“The award is presented to those who exemplify visionary thinking and creative approaches, working across WHO’s Country Offices, Regional Offices, and Headquarters to build partnerships, foster unity, and empower others to take their innovation journey,” she said.

Throughout her career, Dr Atatrah has been driven by a commitment to improving health, reducing inequalities, and helping people lead more productive lives. One of her key initiatives within the LEAD Catalyst Innovation Network was developing a tool to promote diversity, inclusion, and equity, piloted in eight countries globally.

“I am deeply honoured to be recognised by the Director-General for all the key initiatives and innovations I have led,” she reflected.

“I hope we continue to inspire more innovative, actionable, and scalable solutions at LEAD Catalyst Innovation Network.”

Looking ahead, Dr Atatrah envisions significant trends and changes in global health policy. She emphasised the renewed commitment to achieving the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), despite their current status.

“The upcoming five-year period from 2025-2030 constitutes a unique opportunity to advance health equity and get the health-related SDGs back on track while ‘futureproofing’ health systems,” she asserted.

This agenda focuses on tackling global health challenges like climate change, ageing, and antimicrobial resistance; accelerating universal health coverage through a primary healthcare approach; and building resilient health systems.

Bahrain, with its significant efforts to advance the health and well-being of its population, is uniquely positioned to lead in these areas.

“Bahrain is in a unique position to guide other countries in their journey towards Health for All by All,” said Dr Atatrah says.

She highlighted Bahrain’s achievements in providing, protecting, and promoting health, which serve as valuable lessons for the international community.

As Bahrain celebrates its National Day, Dr Atatrah extended her heartfelt congratulations to the nation.

“Heartfelt congratulations to beloved Bahrain on the National Day. A day to celebrate the outstanding achievements and commemorate the founding of Bahrain as a modern Arab and Muslim state in 1783 by Ahmed Al Fateh, and the anniversary of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s Accession,” she added.

“Wishing the people of Bahrain more prosperity and success for generations to come. Thank you, Bahrain, for your support in promoting health and well-being and for making health a priority.”

Dr Atatrah’s award and her ongoing work exemplify the spirit of innovation and leadership that Bahrain embodies. As the nation looks forward to its future, her contributions stand as a beacon of hope and progress, inspiring continued advancements in public health for Bahrain and beyond.