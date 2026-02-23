Charles Leclerc Tops F1 Pre-Season Testing in Bahrain

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), ‘The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East’, wrapped up six exciting days of Formula 1 Aramco Pre-Season Testing 2026 this evening as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc blazed to the top of the timesheet.



Leclerc set a blistering fastest lap of 1min 31.992secs in his Ferrari SF-26 – the quickest overall time of the tests and the only mark to go sub-1:32.000. He went quickest during today’s afternoon session, which concluded under lights and with a thrilling practice start along BIC’s main straight – giving spectators a very brief preview of the spectacular action to come in the F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2026 this 10 to 12 April at BIC.



Leclerc was in the car for a full day’s running today, logging a total of 132 laps as one of the busiest men of the field. He was classified 0.879s ahead of reigning F1 Drivers’ World Champion Lando Norris, who took over for McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, who tested their MCL40 in the morning.



Four-time F1 Drivers’ World Champion Max Verstappen was third-fastest for Red Bull Racing, clocking 1.117s from the top in their RB22. George Russell followed for Mercedes 1.205s back in their F1 W17, while Pierre Gasly in Alpine’s A526 ranked fifth 1.429s adrift.



Completing the top 10 were Oliver Bearman (+1.495s) for Haas in their VF-26, Gabriel Bortoleto (+1.763s) for Audi in their R26, Kimi Antonelli (+1.924s) testing in the morning for Mercedes, Arvid Lindblad (+2.157s) in Racing Bulls’s VCARB 03, and Carlos Sainz (+2.350s) for Williams in their FW48. Lindblad racked up the highest number of laps for the day with 165.



Six other drivers were a part of the final day’s running at BIC. Classified 11th through 16th, respectively, were Piastri (+2.360s), Esteban Ocon (+2.502s) for Haas, Isack Hadjar (+2.519s) for Red Bull Racing, Valtteri Bottas (+3.298s) in Cadillac’s CA01, Nico Hulkenberg (+4.027s) for Audi, and Sergio Perez (+8.850s) for Cadillac.



Also today at BIC, all those attending testing were able to enjoy a fan-engagement experience for the second day in a row with the F1 Pit Lane Walk.

Scores of F1 enthusiasts took part in the activity, which is a favourite with members of the public, who got to see their favourite F1 teams up close as they were hard at work in their garages along the F1 pit lane.

The six days of F1 Aramco Pre-Season Testing 2026 was the first opportunity for fans from around the world to witness in person the next generation of F1 cars in action on track ahead of the start of the 2026 FIA F1 World Championship.



The tests marked the sixth consecutive year that Sakhir hosted F1’s most important preparation period ahead of the new campaign. Testing was first held in Bahrain in 2009 and then again in 2014. They have since taken place in Bahrain each year from 2021.



The 2026 season is scheduled to get underway in Melbourne, Australia, from 6 to 8 March. The F1 battles will then continue with grands prix in China and Japan before heading to the Kingdom for the F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2026 – the fourth round of the 24-race world championship.



