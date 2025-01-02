Check, Mate!

- Advertisement -

Indian Grandmaster Srinath Narayanan highlights Bahrain’s untapped Chess potential

Indian Grandmaster Srinath Narayanan sees great potential for chess in Bahrain, with enthusiastic young talents and robust local support. During his visit to Bahrain for a training workshop organised by Arjun’s Chess Academy, Srinath shared his insights in an exclusive interview with Bahrain This Week. He emphasised that with the right guidance and infrastructure, Bahrain could become a significant player in the international chess arena.

“Bahrain has immense potential in chess, with enthusiastic young talents eager to learn and excel,” he said.

“The support from local institutions like Arjun’s Chess Academy is crucial in nurturing this potential,” he stated.

Srinath expressed his excitement about visiting Bahrain for the first time.

“I have travelled to more than 30 countries, but this is my first time in Bahrain. It feels refreshing to explore a new country after several years of revisiting the same places. Bahrain’s chess scene is particularly exciting because, although it’s still developing, there is a lot of untapped potential,” he shared.

He highlighted the parallels between Bahrain’s current chess landscape and India’s chess scene several years ago.

“In India, the number of chess players is about 100 times more than in Bahrain at the moment. However, this makes Bahrain’s potential even more interesting. There is so much room for growth and new people to engage with chess,” Srinath noted. He believes that Bahrain can emulate India’s success in becoming one of the strongest chess nations in the world.

Discussing the recent achievements of young chess prodigy D Gukesh, Srinath expressed his pride and excitement.

“It is indeed a very special moment, getting the world championship title back to India after 11 years. Gukesh, at just 18, has the potential to be one of the greatest of all time, not just in India but globally,” said Srinath, who has been part of the World Champion’s mentoring. The 18-year-old made history by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, defeating China’s Ding Liren.

Srinath also shared his thoughts on the intense nature of chess and the importance of composure and mental strategy.

“Chess can be incredibly stressful, and we develop habits of not revealing our emotions. It’s part of the strategy. However, the pressure is very real, and players often use techniques like deep breathing to cope,” he explained, adding that players sometimes experience heart rates spiking up to 160 during high-pressure matches.

When asked about how many moves chess players calculate in advance, Srinath emphasised quality over quantity.

“In a complex position, a skilled player can narrow down the best moves to two or three options. While it’s rare to calculate many moves ahead, it’s essential to focus on the quality of each move,” he noted.

Srinath also discussed how the analytical skills developed in chess spill over into everyday life.

“Chess players tend to be very calculative and often think several steps ahead in daily situations. This can be beneficial but also challenging if you don’t know when to switch off,” he said, drawing parallels with other sports figures like cricketer R. Ashwin.

Speaking about the title of Grandmaster, Srinath shared that it was a great honour and a lifetime achievement.

Recollecting his early memories of chess, Srinath narrated how his journey began during a family vacation.

“I was five years old when I first encountered chess on a train journey from Chennai to Mumbai. The game immediately captured my curiosity, and my father enrolled me in an academy. I was completely hooked and started competing and winning titles from a young age,” he reminisced.

Regarding the interest in chess among young children today, Srinath observed that the growth has been exponential.

“The number of young players has increased dramatically, especially in the last five years post-pandemic. The competition and facilities have also improved significantly,” he said. He noted that common questions from young learners often revolve around improving their game and managing their time effectively.

Srinath highlighted the markers of exceptional talent in young chess players. “Curiosity and a passion for learning more about chess are key indicators. Additionally, the ability to quickly learn and apply new concepts is a trait seen in prodigies and exceptional achievers,” he explained.

Discussing the impact of technology on chess, Srinath observed that AI has transformed the game. “AI took over chess earlier than many other fields. Since the 1950s and 60s, there has been a fascination with computers beating humans. By the 90s, computers started defeating top players, and in 2017, an AI learned chess by playing itself and surpassed human capabilities within hours,” he explained. He added that AI has made chess more inclusive, providing equal opportunities for people worldwide to learn and improve, even without access to grandmaster coaches.

In his current role of the national coach of the Indian chess team, Srinath shared his pleasant experience.

“Working with the Indian team is a joy, especially during the Olympics when everything went smoothly. I also enjoy contributing to the careers of young prodigies who will be future stars,” he said.