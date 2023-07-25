Chefs from Saudi Arabia participate in a masterclass on a European butter

- Advertisement -

The European Union and the French Dairy Board, have hosted three workshops in Saudi Arabia, in Jeddah and Riyadh, where more than 60 junior chefs and F&B professionals from renowned local hotels and restaurants were given the opportunity to learn more about French butter and improve their skills using the golden ingredient.

Chef Dimitri Esposito, Executive Pastry Chef at Jumeirah Al Qasr Hotel, Dubai, shared several innovative recipes showcasing new techniques with different approaches to using butter. The recipes were modernised versions of famous French delicacies such as Salted Caramel Eclair, Raspberry and Rosewater Sable Breton and French Toast Crème Brulé.

As part of the workshop, chefs learned more about French butter’s journey, with an emphasis on nurture and nature. From milking happy, healthy grass-fed cows at the farm to the unique churning process and finally to the butter served on tables worldwide.

“I was thrilled to share my experience with such an engaging group. It is truly inspiring to see the next generation of talent in the Saudi F&B industry, and it’s a pleasure to show them firsthand the potential of gastronomic butter by highlighting its versatility, ease of use and creative possibilities,” said Chef Dimitri.

- Advertisement -

Each chef attending the workshop enjoyed the various recipes they had prepared and received certification from the French Dairy Board, highlighting their understanding of French butter and its many uses.

Commenting on the workshop, Ghofran al Romaihy, Owner of Sesam for Artisan Pastries, said: “It is clear how important quality ingredients have in elevating the flavour of a dish, with French butter being the perfect example. To have the opportunity to learn firsthand from the calibre of a chef such as Chef Dimitri is incredible for someone like myself who is taking their first steps in the F&B industry. The knowledge learnt today is invaluable and something I will take to my kitchen and apply with my team and colleagues.”

The initiative by the European Union, which has also seen similar workshops in the UAE, Kuwait and Lebanon, coincides with the Saudi Vision 2030 as the country looks to diversify its economy, with tourism one of the main threads and the restaurant industry being an essential element. Saudi Arabia is increasingly seeing more interest from chefs looking to improve their techniques and, as such, an increase in demand for quality ingredients such as French Butter.

Marie-Laure Martin, International Communication Director from CNIEL, said: “Throughout recent years, chefs in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East region have acknowledged their customers are asking for more and more flavours with the best ingredients. We are here to work alongside them as they flourish within their unique food scene, and what better way to do so than with gastronomic Butter.”