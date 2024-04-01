ePaper
Chery Bahrain celebrates 'Gergaoon'

Chery Bahrain celebrates ‘Gergaoon’

By Media Desk
Chery Bahrain organized an event in Muharraq to mark the occasion of ‘Gergaoon’, celebrated every year in mid-Ramadan.

Families took part in the activities, which included treats distributed to children and Chery cars adorned with festive lights. A highlight of the event was a performance of the traditional ‘Fraisa’ dance, which involves a decorated model of a horse set to songs and drum beats.

The event was the first of its kind to be organized by Chery Bahrain and is set to become an annual tradition by the company, in line with its commitment to bringing engaging activities to the public and fostering community ties.

