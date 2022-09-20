35.1 C
Children flock to fifth Kids Kingdom Outlet opening in LuLu Hidd

Children aged 5 to 15 have a fun reason to accompany their parents to LuLu in Hidd where the fifth outlet of Kids Kingdom has opened. The popular family entertainment centre features  a full complement for fun: family rides, Arcade VR games and redemption games entertainment for kids. There is an added attraction of a birthday party space for rent so that the area can be used to make lovely birthday memories. The arcade games have a pocket-money friendly fee of 500 fils and Above.

There are now five Kid’s Kingdom outlets in Bahrain:  Manama, Marina Beach (two outlets)  Juffair Mall and Lulu Hypermarket Hidd.

