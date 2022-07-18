Chill in This Summer with Real Cool Summer Campaign from Nissan

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, the sole distributor of Nissan vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain presents its Summer Campaign—a host of extremely lucrative and irresistible offers as on its recently-launched Nissan Patrol to ensure that this summer turns out to be the coolest one for all Nissan lovers in the Island! These bundle offers are available on Nissan Patrol exclusively.

Now with every purchase of Nissan Patrol, customers will be entitled to receive:

5 Years Service Package

5 Years Manufacturer Warranty

5 Years Roadside Assistance

What’s more, every individual purchasing the Nissan Patrol can now enjoy Insurance, Registration, Rust Proof and Window Tinting all of which are absolutely free!

“Keeping our customers on top of our priorities, we at Nissan have been constantly working at curating deals and offers that are most affordable and pocket-friendly, so that our customers can avail of Nissan’s world-class intelligent mobility with absolute ‘peace of mind’. We hope that our customers will embrace our summer offers with as much enthusiasm as they did our Ramadan and Eid ones and help us make this summer a special one for them”, stated Mr Anas Abdulla, General Manager, Nissan Bahrain.

For more information, call 17732732.