Cinépolis inaugurates Amwaj Cinemas

- Advertisement -

Cinépolis Cinemas, the largest movie exhibitor in Latin America and the third largest in the world, marked the official inauguration of its newest location in Bahrain with a screening of the blockbuster movie, Avatar: The Way of Water. Amwaj Cinemas, the chain’s second branch in the Kingdom, aims to deliver a cozier, boutique cinema experience to Amwaj residents and visitors. The inauguration ceremony was attended by business partners, media personalities and other VIP guests.

- Advertisement -

The cinema houses five screens featuring signature Standard seating, Deluxe seats equipped with a convenient call button for waiter service, and Recliner seats that offer an exclusive luxury viewing experience. Moreover, it will soon roll out their contactless ordering feature that allows all moviegoers to book and pay for their food and beverages from the comfort of their seats using a customized QR code, where they will be served by hospitality staff. It is also in the process of launching a delivery service via Talabat, allowing cinema fans to enjoy their favorite movie snacks in the comfort of their own homes.

Cinépolis Gulf CEO, Alejandro Aguilera said: “We are thrilled to formally inaugurate our Amwaj location alongside the release of the most anticipated movie of the year. The branch gives residents in Amwaj and its surrounding areas more choice and greater convenience when selecting a cinema to watch the latest releases, and we are also confident that visitors will appreciate the high-quality services and comfortable atmosphere. Like our other locations in the GCC, Amwaj Cinemas provides a diverse selection of food and beverages for customers to enjoy as part of an immersive big-screen experience. We are pleased to work alongside Ban Management Co to operate this branch and look forward to welcoming movie fans of all ages.”

The company’s larger location, the Cinépolis Cinemas multiplex at Atrium Mall, Saar, has 13 screens, including a 4D E-motion auditorium fitted with advanced technologies. The premium auditoriums boast plush seating to ensure a luxurious and comfortable viewing experience. There is also a Junior auditorium for children to enjoy before their movie, which includes a slide, a jungle gym, and a ball pit.

Moviegoers can book tickets in advance by visiting the Cinépolis Cinemas website or downloading the mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. For movie timings and other offerings, follow @cinepolis.bahrain on Instagram.