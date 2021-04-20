City Centre Bahrain announces its Spring Campaign winner

City Centre Bahrain — the premier shopping, entertainment, and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom — announced that Miss Eman Ahmed is the lucky winner of the mall’s spring campaign prize, a luxurious Lexus RC F Sport.

The big giveaway forms part of City Centre Bahrain’s spring campaign which took place between 1 March and 10 April 2021. It aims to reward customers for their loyalty and continued support while consistently delivering great experiences as well as great moments for everyone, every day.

Customers received instant rewards, including retail vouchers and Mall GiftCards, by taking part in the mall’s “Shuffle Runway” activation — located in the Central Galleria. Visitors shopping for BD 30 were encouraged to enjoy the gamified experience and redeem their receipts, which saw a total of 4,500 winners. Visitors also had the chance to enter the raffle draw to take home the luxurious Lexus RC F sports car.

