Thursday, July 16, 2020
City Centre Bahrain Spring Fashion Campaign Winner Mary Rose Rosal

City Centre Bahrain announces Spring/Summer Campaign winner of a brand-new luxurious sports car

City Centre Bahrain, the premier shopping, entertainment and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, announced today the winner of the mall’s Spring/Summer Campaign; Mary Rose Rosal who won a brand-new luxurious sports car, BMW Z4 m40i 2020.

This comes as part of City Centre Bahrain’s campaign launched earlier this March promoting a powerful message under “Tell Your Own Story”, is all about inspiring uniqueness, individuality and self-confidence as the real trend this season. Visitors shopping for BD 30 or more were encouraged to submit their receipts for a chance to enter the raffle draw and take home the powerful, thrilling sports car.

To stay updated on all new offers and announcements by the mall and its retailers, shoppers can follow City Centre Bahrain on www.instagram.com/citycentrebahrain/ and also get details on the home delivery shopping services.

For more information about City Centre Bahrain, please visit the mall’s customer service desks or visit: www.Facebook.com/CityCentreBahrain  or www.citycentrebahrain.com

