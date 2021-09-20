City Centre Bahrain announces Summer Campaign winner of a brand-new luxurious car

Listen to this article now

City Centre Bahrain, the premier shopping, entertainment, and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, announced the winner of the mall’s Summer Campaign; Shabina Benazir Burah , who won a brand-new luxurious Mercedes-Benz CLA35 AMG.

- Advertisement -

This comes as part of City Centre Bahrain’s Summer campaign which was launched for two-months up until September 11th, aiming to reward customers for their loyalty, continued support, and create great moments together.

Visitors shopping at any City Centre Bahrain store for BD30 or more were encouraged to submit their receipts at one of the redemption desks located across the mall to enter the raffle draw and take home the luxurious brand-new Mercedes-Benz CLA35 AMG.

To stay updated on all new offers and announcements by the mall and its retailers, shoppers can follow City Centre Bahrain on www.instagram.com/citycentrebahrain/ and also get details on the home delivery shopping services.

For more information about City Centre Bahrain, please visit the mall’s customer service desks or visit: www.Facebook.com/CityCentreBahrain or www.citycentrebahrain.com