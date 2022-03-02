City Centre Bahrain Celebrates Creativity and Uniqueness in its Latest Spring Campaign

Listen to this article now

With the new season fast approaching, City Centre Bahrain, the premium shopping, entertainment, and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, has launched its latest Spring campaign with a line-up of exciting activations. With a powerful message centered around mental, physical, and emotional transformation, the mall’s latest “Glow-up” campaign is a way of breaking free from expectations and societal norms to express oneself freely as an individual.

- Advertisement -

Every weekend, City Centre Bahrain will be inviting its customers to patriciate in a series of home, fashion, and art workshops. Aimed to inspire and drive creativity, the workshops will be free to attend by simply registering using the details provided on the mall’s Instagram page. Meanwhile every Friday, visitors can also enjoy live music from talented Bahraini musicians in City Centre Bahrain’s Central Galleria and take advantage of the mall’s 360 Glam Cam until 31st March when they purchase from any retailer at the mall. Taking centre stage, visitors can show off their poses in a real time video and create fun-filled moments with loved ones.

Duaij Al Rumaihi City Centre Bahrain Mall Director said: “As the home of international and regional brands, we are thrilled to welcome in the new season with our latest Spring campaign – “Glow-up”. There is no other place in the Kingdom that promises a diversified unique shopping experience for those looking to celebrate and express their individuality when it comes to fashion, furniture, technology and music than City Centre Bahrain. We’ve kicked off the season by offering an array of activities to further enhance our unrivalled shopping experience, such as workshops, entertainment, and incredible prizes to win. We aim to create an outlet for shoppers to express their uniqueness and help cultivate new hobbies so the real them can shine.”

Those visiting City Centre Bahrain have the chance to win BD30,000 in mall GiftCards when they spend BD30 or more until 31st March and submit their receipts at one of the redemption desks located across the mall. Three lucky winners will be selected each winning BD10,000 in GiftCards. Plus, City Centre Bahrain Mall will conduct weekly social media competitions on its social media platforms with one lucky winner set to be announced every week receiving BD50 worth of GiftCards.