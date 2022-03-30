City Centre Bahrain hosts Ramadan-themed art competition with local schools

Listen to this article now

In an effort to bring the community together during the holy month of Ramadan, City Centre Bahrain, the premium shopping, entertainment, and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, has organized an art competition with local schools in the Kingdom. The competition brings together schools, parents and the local community through an exhibition that will be launched during the holy month.

Under the theme of “What makes you smile”, the competition engages with elementary school children to creatively express what brings them joy during the holy month. The participating schools are Naseem International School and Al Raja School. The theme encourages students to spread joy amongst their peers and emphasizes the importance of being kind to themselves and to each other.

The artworks will be displayed in front of a judging panel comprising of several local artists including, Shaikha Khalifa, Mariam Alnoaimi, “Salah Cartoonz”, Zahraa bin Rajab and City Centre Bahrain Mall Director Duaij Al Rumaihi. A total of 50 artworks will be selected to be displayed at an exhibition in the mall during the holy month of Ramadan. The winning entries, to be announced on April 15, 2022, will be given mall gift cards worth BD200, BD100, and BD50.

Duaij Al Rumaihi City Centre Bahrain Mall Director said: “We are very excited to be working with local schools to encourage children to express their creativity, nurture their talents, and gather the community for an important cause. We’ve chosen the theme “What makes you smile” to encourage the youth to think of ways to lend a smile, connect with our loved ones and offer acts of kindness. We hope to continue engaging with the local community, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.”

The mall is creating lasting memories with a fully decked out Ramadan display at the Central Galleria which will include a breathtaking Ramadan themed area with hanging lights and ornaments, fountain lights installation and domes decorations.