City Centre Bahrain launches its Summer campaign with its first Super sale and unique customer experiences

With the new season calling, City Centre Bahrain, the premier shopping, entertainment, and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, has launched a two-month summer campaign until September 11th rejuvenating shoppers and visitors with must-haves of the season and offering new experiences. This, in addition to the first exclusive City Sale at City Centre Bahrain, with over 160 brands across fashion, jewelry, electronics, home furniture and lifestyle participating.

This year, the mall’s Summer campaign will feature a unique activation, ‘Bringing the world and beyond’, allowing visitors to create great moments. Furthermore, the campaign will offer a Shop & Win promotion, inviting visitors to enter a raffle to win a brand-new Mercedes-Benz CLA 35 AMG.

Duaij Al Rumaihi, Mall Director, City Centre Bahrain, said: “City Centre Bahrain is keen to welcome visitors for this major celebration of shopping and fun. Offering diverse, unique shopping experience with an exciting installation and unmissable attractions, sale promotions and amazing offers across 160 brands, and much more. We look forward to having our customers visit and enjoy shopping at our range of high-end and street-style fashion brands, with a chance to win a brand-new luxury car this season.”



The City Sale

City Centre Bahrain will launch the first mall-wide sale this summer from 25th till 31st July alongside great new promotions and deals to thrill shoppers from across the Kingdom. The City Sale covers over 160 brands that are on sale and offering amazing promotions.

‘Bringing the world and beyond’ installation

City Centre Bahrain will see the mall’s Central Galleria transformed with the “Bringing the world and beyond’ installation focused on engaging with the community. The artistic display will feature multiple famous world monuments sparking creativity and imagination.

City Centre Bahrain invites customers to capture their most memorable and heart-warming moments with their families and friends. Moreover, City Centre Bahrain has set preventive measures for all the activations, including social distancing.

Shop & Win a luxurious grand prize

City Centre Bahrain will be offering one lucky shopper the chance to win a luxurious car: a brand-new Mercedes-Benz CLA 35 AMG. Visitors shopping at any City Centre Bahrain store can spend BD30 or more and submit their receipts at one of the redemption desks located across the mall to enter the draw. Customers will receive an SMS that includes the number of their registered e-coupons.

