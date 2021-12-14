Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    City Centre Bahrain launches Winter City – a first-of-its-kind leisure attraction

    City Centre Bahrain, the premier shopping, entertainment, and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, invites guests of all ages to experience the first edition of its Winter City. 

    Running from 2nd of December – 31st of January, the festivities at City Centre Bahrain will create great moments for families with a breathtaking Winter display in their Central Galleria. Winter themed activities include a snow slide and even snow mountains for visitors of all ages to enjoy. 

