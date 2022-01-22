City Centre Bahrain recognised as the first mall in Bahrain to receive Gold Certificate from World Disability Union

Listen to this article now

City Centre Bahrain, the premium shopping, entertainment, and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, has been named as the first mall in Bahrain to receive a Gold Certificate from the World Disability Union. This prestigious certificate is granted to establishments that successfully implement environmental standards for people with disabilities.

Duaij Al Rumaihi, Mall Director, City Centre Bahrain, said, “We are delighted to be recognized for our work towards increased inclusion and accessibility for the community. At City Centre Bahrain we continue to find ways to create the best shopping experience for all our visitors. Therefore, we continue to find ways to implement the best practices and environmental standards, as well as enhance the services and facilities across the mall to accommodate the needs of People of Determination and their families.”

City Centre Bahrain caters to all mall visitors, providing a world-class shopping experience. The mall offers 50 designated parking spaces for People of Determination in its Car Park building, in addition to 8 free wheelchair cabinets near all mall gates for easy access. The mall has also placed a wheelchair ramp at all entrances, cinemas, and restaurants, provides 38 accessible toilets on all floors and features handicap panels in all its elevators. To make shopping even more enjoyable, City Centre Bahrain also offers rental electric wheelchairs. And in case of emergency, the mall provides evacuation wheelchairs.

City Centre Bahrain is continuously enhancing its mall experience to align with global best practices, making it an accessible shopping destination for all.