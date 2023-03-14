City Centre Bahrain welcomes 60 new lifestyle brands 

- Advertisement -

The premier shopping, entertainment, and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom has announced the leasing of 9,000 sq. meters of retail space with the addition of over 60 brands to its mall retail portfolio. This will increase the total occupancy rate by 18% within this year, with fashion brands commanding the highest retail space followed by Food & Beverage concepts, personal care, and lifestyle brands. The mall has also witnessed an increase of homegrown brands to over 15% as it continues to give them space, visibility, and exposure by introducing them into the Majid Al Futtaim ecosystem.

Attracting 14 million visitors annually to its diverse retail portfolio of over 340 brands, the new retail line-up includes international fashion & sportswear brands like Urban Outfitters, Lefties, Decathlon and some of the soon-to-open brands such as Machaka, New Era and Jashnamal Department Store to Food & Beverage concepts such as EL&N, Bruch & Cake and Crème London and lifestyle brands such as the Tavola Social Concept and English Home. A number of brands have undergone an uplift in their look and feel to align with the latest customer trends and experiences, such as Vapiano, Caribou Café, and the opening of M&S flagship store and café.

Through these key additions, City Centre Bahrain continues to build on its commitment to diversify its offerings in the mall and continue efforts to cater to customer preferences while enhancing their experiences in line with its findings of the Big Vote campaign. This includes GenZ-focused fashion concepts, unique F&B and dining options, and leisure experiences while setting the bar for an immersive retail experience with prominent local and international brands. Moreover, this continued evolution highlights City Centre Bahrain as the largest shopping and entertainment destination in the Kingdom, attracting diverse brands regionally and globally launching their new retail outlets at the mall and in Bahrain.

Duaij Al Rumaihi, Mall Director at City Centre Bahrain

Duaij Al Rumaihi, Mall Director at City Centre Bahrain said: “At City Centre Bahrain, we strive to entertain our visitors with unique, best-in-class shopping and experiential concepts that set retail benchmarks and house many first-time retailers in the Kingdom. It is also a testament to the solid tenant partnership with our existing retailers, prioritizing their needs in line with evolving customer shopping patterns while we continue to diversify and elevate our portfolio. This has helped to solidify City Centre Bahrain as the Kingdom’s leading shopping, entertainment, and lifestyle destination, credited to transforming the retail sector while contributing significantly to Bahrain’s economy.” City Centre Bahrain will continue to add to its new line-up of brands across its mall offerings, to bring the latest and exclusive retail concepts combined with top offers, rewards, and entertaining experiences