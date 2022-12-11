City Centre Bahrain welcomes the festive season with unlimited joy and a thrilling grand prize for mall visitors

- Advertisement -

City Centre Bahrain, the premier shopping, entertainment and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, is welcoming the winter season with entertainment for guests of all ages and an exciting grand prize. The two-month long winter campaign is packed with spreading festive joy activities and offers shoppers a chance to win a luxurious brand-new Lexus LS 500. The winter campaign will be launching from the 11th of December till the 31st of January.

Duaij Al Rumaihi, Mall Director at City Centre Bahrain said: “We like to end every year with grand celebrations for the National Day, the festive season, and to create great moments for families every time they visit. This year, we are responding to what mall customers would like to see more of according to the Big Vote campaign we held earlier in the year – a season of unlimited joy. We are bringing this to life with live performances, activities for all ages, and exciting promotions for customersand giving them the space to enjoy the winter season.”

Unleash your creativity at the Central Galleria

This year’s winter display – Winterville – is a space for families and children to embrace their creativity by adding their colour of joy at the colouring stations located at the Central Galleria. Children will be able to interact, participate and engage with each other through these creative activities. There will also be live performances for all that will take place throughout the end of December and January, on the main stage. Families will also be able to capture picture moments with the new décor .

National Day Celebrations

To add more festivities this season, City Centre Bahrain will celebrate the Kingdom’s National Day with cultural dance performances and bands on the 16th & 17th of December. The mall will also be decorated with National Day décor for customers to enjoy.

A luxurious grand prize

To spread further joy, City Centre Bahrain will be offering one lucky winner the chance to win a brand-new luxury Lexus LS 500. Visitors who spend BD 30 or more will be eligible to enter the draw.