City Centre Bahrain’s #Bealight Ramadan campaign donates more than BD 10,000 for the well-being of Bahraini Orphans

This Ramadan, City Centre Bahrain organized a community-driven initiative, #Bealight, that raised more than BD 10,000 for thousands of orphans. As a premier shopping, entertainment, and lifestyle destination, City Centre Bahrain made a financial donation to the Royal Humanitarian Foundation, attracting over 5,000 people from across the Kingdom. City Centre Bahrain’s #Bealight Ramadan campaign gave the local community the chance to contribute to this social cause by turning on a light for it to donate money on their behalf. 5000 lights were lit at City Centre Bahrain’s #Bealight installation in support of Bahraini orphans.

It is part of City Centre Bahrain’s commitment to uplifting the lives of Bahrainis, while encouraging the local community to do their part in supporting a cause that is important to them.

For more information visit the City Centre Bahrain website.

