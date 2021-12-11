Civil Defense Certificates Can Now be Issued via Bahrain.bh!

Listen to this article now

Ensuring a building is safe for its occupants should be a top priority. To protect structures from certain hazards, such as fires and non-safety standards, the government has taken steps to ease safety procedures and processes on building owners. Once proper inspections have taken place, building owners or businesses can request the issuance of Civil Defense certificates as proof. The process is easy and efficient thanks to a group of new services available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh.

Provided by the Ministry of Interior’s General Directorate of Civil Defense, in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the services offer users an easy and efficient way of carrying out key tasks related to Civil Defense certificates. These include viewing the conditions related to the safety and protection of buildings; submitting requests to issue Civil Defense certificates that require access via the eKey; enquiring about the status of requests with the ability to view and print issued certificates; and verify the validity of Civil Defense certificates.

The services are particularly useful for those looking to buy or rent buildings deemed safe by official channels, for example, employers looking for safe accommodation for their employees or entrepreneurs who want to rent clinics or office space. For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh. For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via bahrain.bh/tawasul, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001.