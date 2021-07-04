Cloud-based eMeeting++ Enhances the Workplace Experience with Its Advanced Features

Listen to this article now

Now more than ever, having reliable remote work tools is important to maintain progress and avoid interruptions. eMeeting++, Bahrain’s first-of-its-kind interactive meeting system, is a valuable addition to those tools, particularly with the offerings added to its upgraded version, eMeeting++.

Developed by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), eMeeting ++ replaces the board pack used in traditional meetings with a user-friendly cloud-based application that allows users to receive meeting updates and agendas and other files on their smart devices. In addition to a new session recording feature, it offers numerous benefits such as the ability to review the information pack for upcoming meetings and adding annotations to it, checking meeting schedules, accessing previous meetings’ information packs, adding shared and private notes, searching for text within documents, accessing files from anywhere, and securing information, even in the event of misplacing the meeting attendee’s smart devices. Users are also able to compare documents side by side, send instant messages to other attendees, vote anonymously, and add annotations using freehand drawings, shapes, or sticky notes, among other benefits.

An effective tool for streamlining communications in meetings, the upgraded version is currently used in high level senior board meetings , both in and government and private entities where it enhanced the work environment through its One Drive support, eSignatures, notes syncing feature, and ability to receive SMS, email, and push notifications. It also enhanced user privacy and security through the use of Multi-Factor Authentication.

Public and private sector entities interested in acquiring the updated version of eMeeting++ can contact the Information & eGovernment Authority through its various channels and via the iGovernment Client Relationship team email [email protected], or call +973-17377377.

For inquiries, please share them with us via the National Suggestions and Complaints System, Tawasul available via bahrain.bh/tawasul, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.