Clubs lauded for sporting successes

Two prominent sport clubs in Bahrain have been lauded for their recent sporting successes.

The Al Najma Club won the Asian Handball Clubs’ Championship, and the Manama Club claimed the West Asian Basketball Super League.

Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) first deputy chairman, General Sports Authority (GSA) chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) president His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa congratulated the club officials as he received them at the Al Wadi Palace in Riffa.

Shaikh Khalid conveyed greetings from His Majesty the King and praised the outstanding performances of both the clubs, highlighting their achievements as a testament to Bahrain’s progress in the field of sports.

He praised the role of the boards of directors of both clubs in supporting the two teams which enabled them to bag the prestigious trophies, wishing them further successes.

Shaikh Khalid praised the support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister and commended the pivotal role played by His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) chairman His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Others present at the meeting were GSA deputy chairman Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Cabinet Affairs Ministry Under-Secretary and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) deputy president Shaikh Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa, GSA chief executive Dr Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar, Al Najma Club chairman Shaikh Abdulrahman bin Mubarak Al Khalifa and Manama Club chairman Yusuf Zaman and other senior officials and invitees.