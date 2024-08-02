Collective Hub Empowers Four Bahraini Entrepreneurs with Training Opportunities in Europe

- Advertisement -

The Collective Hub, Bahrain’s leading co-working space, has announced its organization of visits to European countries for four Bahraini entrepreneurs among its members. These visits are aimed at enrolling them in training opportunities offered by European universities and companies, with the goal of refining and developing their entrepreneurial skills and enriching their experiences. This initiative is part of the collaboration with Tamkeen.

Thus, Collective Hub organized a visit for two cohort members from All Things Media 2.0 program to the UDC in La Coruña, Spain to attend the Startup Lab course. The delegation included entrepreneur Sayed Ahmad Almarzooq, founder and CEO of Loyale app, an app which provides companies tailored solutions for customer loyalty. Also, part of the delegation was entrepreneur Yaser Ghuloom, the owner of a P2P platform for creatives and clients where photographers, videographers and graphic designers can showcase their work and clients can provide real-time feedback on the platform.

Furthermore, Collective Hub arranged another visit for two cohort members from CreaTech program to Rubika in France, backed by grants provided by the French Embassy in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The selected members attended a 3D animation course offered by the company. The delegation included Noora Halil Siraj, a 3D design artist and graphic designer, and Mustafa Alkoheji, a digital illustration artist.

On this occasion, Mrs. Khawla Alshaikh, Director of The Collective Hub, commented: “At the Collective Hub, we firmly believe in the importance of providing our members with external training opportunities as part of our continuous efforts to equip entrepreneurs with suitable chances to enhance their skills and develop their capabilities. We believe that investing in the personal and professional development of our entrepreneurs is the key to their success in the highly competitive job market. By empowering them and equipping them with the knowledge and necessary tools to face market challenges, we aim to achieve sustainable success for their businesses and ventures.”

“Based on the achieved success and positive outcomes of these external visits, we intend to continue our efforts in supporting entrepreneurs by providing various educational and training opportunities with leading global companies. This will contribute to the development of their enterprises and assist them in expanding into local, regional, and international markets. We look forward to elevating the outcomes of these visits to support the endeavors of our members and bolster Bahraini entrepreneurship ecosystem as a global entrepreneurial model.” Mrs. Alshaikh added.