Come and Explore the Beautiful Kingdom of Bahrain

Many decisions have to be confronted or taken into consideration when you are planning to choose a destination for a holiday, organizing an event or preparing a wedding.

The factor with the largest impact on the event you host is the destination. One destination, which is rapidly growing popular for organizing events or trips, is an island nation – the Kingdom of Bahrain that consists of 50 natural islands and around 30 artificial islands.

Dreaming of a destination wedding or planning an international affair? The Kingdom of Bahrain could be the perfect place where your search & checklist would come to a conclusion.

Be it a sailing trip, sea fishing trip, arts festival trip, or pearl diving trip, Bahrain has something to offer for everybody from its top sights to its historical art & culture, from its nightlife, clubs to its best rooftop experience & outdoor dining.

In Bahrain archipelago – Al Dar Island is a resort islands group that has jet-skiing, a popular recreational activity of snorkeling, various water sports, and everything that is required for a perfect adventurous water sports trip. Hawar islands – the desert island also can be a perfect destination for some recreational fishing and tourism. Many bird species find their home in these islands.

Bahrain is filled with pristine beaches, which could be another reason for your perfect holiday needs and comfort. When one is looking for some relaxation and spending some time in peace, Bahrain beaches have everything to offer from water sports like skiing, scuba diving, snorkeling, windsurfing, Para-sailing to swimming.

Bahrain’s 20 amazing private and public beaches make it one of the best tourist destinations. Beaches like Solymar, Marassi & Bahrain Bay make Bahrain a desirable choice for sun-seekers and is a beach lover’s paradise.

With its rich heritage and cultural history, Bahrain has become a popular and perfect wedding destination. The unique architecture of houses to its religious significance makes these places popular go to destinations. Manama, the capital city, is rich in culture and is a shoppers paradise.

Jumeirah Royal Saray Bahrain, Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa sea & spa hotel and resort, The Ritz Carlton Hotel, Four Seasons Hotel, Al Areen Palace & spa and many other boutique hotels provide everything from Bahrain’s diverse culture, healing benefits of seawater, the beachfront setting, and five star amenities that carry high standards in romantic elegance to cherish the memorable destination event plans you have. Some cultural & heritage sites and forts like Qalat Al Bahrain, Arad Fort, Riffa Fort will amaze you with their great historical significance.

Last but not least, the unexplored destinations of Bahrain could be a perfect shooting location for films & movies with various resources available in the Kingdom of Bahrain and has something for everybody making it the perfect vacation spot with its picturesque sites. Bahrain tops the list for your next holiday destination or event location.