Come, December!

Let’s celebrate Bahrain in full swing

Bahrain is set to come alive with a variety of events and entertainment activities throughout December, as the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) launches its promotional campaign for the Celebrate Bahrain 2024 season.

The season is set to attract more tourists, contributing to economic development and aligning with the goals of the Tourism Strategy 2022-2026. The BTEA’s calendar for the season is designed to showcase the unique aspects of Bahraini identity.

A key highlight of the season includes the Heritage Village Festival, Muharraq Nights Festival, and Manama Nights, each celebrating distinctive elements of Bahrain’s rich culture. The festivities will culminate in a stunning fireworks display across eight locations, promising an unforgettable experience for all.

Tourism Minister and BTEA chairperson Fatima bint Jaffar Al Sairafi reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to delivering an exceptional season.

“We aim to present innovative and diverse events that cater to all age groups, fulfilling the aspirations of citizens, residents, and visitors to the Kingdom of Bahrain,” she said.



“Our goal is to spotlight Bahrain’s historical heritage and offer a comprehensive tourism experience, enhancing Bahrain’s position as a leading tourism destination in the region.”

BTEA chief executive Sara Ahmed Buhiji, expressed pride in launching the Celebrate Bahrain 2024 season in collaboration with public and private sector partners.

“This reflects the spirit of one team and underscores our commitment to social responsibility and national pride by highlighting Bahrain’s status as a premier tourismdestination,” she stated.

The promotional campaign will feature a range of activities aimed at reviving authentic Bahraini culture. Special offers and packages will be available in coordination with hotels, airlines, and travel agents to provide a comprehensive tourism experience. Notably, the Muharraq Nights Festival will take place along the Pearling Path, with all houses open to festival attendees for the first time, offering a unique glimpse into Bahrain’s pearl economy era.

Manama Nights events will revive the past in the Old Manama Souq, while the Heritage Village Festival will feature unique musical performances and theatrical shows.

The campaign will also include collaborations with Bahraini social media influencers to reach a broader audience.