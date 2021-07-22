COMLUX WELCOMES A FOURTH ACJ320neo FOR CABIN COMPLETION

Listen to this article now

Comlux is pleased to announce that it has taken delivery of a new Airbus ACJ320neo in Airbus facilities in Toulouse, France. The aircraft has just landed in Comlux Indianapolis facilities for cabin completion; it is the fourth one since the launch of the ACJ320neo program.

- Advertisement -

With a first ACJ320neo cabin delivered in September 2020, and two more currently in completion in its facilities, Comlux Completion strengthens its position as The Center of Excellence for NEO cabin completions.

This fourth aircraft belongs to an undisclosed customer in Asia, who bought both the aircraft and the cabin outfitting from the Comlux Group.

Richard Gaona, Executive Chairman & CEO Comlux said” I am delighted to see Comlux providing one more time a turnkey package to a client. Our global expertise in the Group helps our customers to acquire a private aircraft, perform the technical acceptance and engineer and build their own VIP interior. Since the start of our first ACJ320neo project back in 2019, our teams of engineers and craftsmen have developed even further their know-how on NEO interiors. Whereas each interior design remains unique, we keep optimizing our engineering solutions and digital processes to further improve the overall cabin quality and secure the shortest completion downtimes. Our experience in NEO outfitting is second to none!”

Comlux is one of the leaders in Business Aviation, Transaction, and Completion services. For over 15 years, we have been Engineering luxury for VIP customers looking for personal and professional management of their private aviation needs: aircraft sales and acquisitions, aircraft operations and charter management, cabin interiors, maintenance and upgrades. Headquartered in Switzerland with a global presence around the world, Comlux delivers World-class Swiss-made business aviation services at the highest standards of the industry.